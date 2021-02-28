ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) PT Raised to $245.00 at Raymond James

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $207.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.86. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $158.01 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 85,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

