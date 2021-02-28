IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $520.17. 593,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,696. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,573,348. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

