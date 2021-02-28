Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 16,290 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

