Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 238,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 83.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $27.07.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

