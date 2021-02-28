Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.48 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in American Tower by 77.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,358,000 after acquiring an additional 63,774 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in American Tower by 16.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 33.2% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.64.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $216.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

