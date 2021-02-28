Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 4,161 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 176.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in WEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in WEX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.19.

Shares of WEX opened at $208.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.58. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

