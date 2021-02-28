Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M by 58.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 27.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of 3M by 221.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,678,000 after acquiring an additional 200,893 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 61,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

NYSE MMM opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

