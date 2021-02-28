Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $439.41 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.18 and a 200 day moving average of $356.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $983,850.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

