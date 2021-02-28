Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Lifted by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $439.41. 1,448,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,029. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.60.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

