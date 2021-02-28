Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Position Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Incyte by 9.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 154.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Incyte by 149.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 51,716 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.