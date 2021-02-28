Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Innospec by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,380,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 13.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 91,785 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 5.5% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 364,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Innospec by 64.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 61,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Innospec by 113.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $105.50.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

