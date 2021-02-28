Insider Buying: Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Director Purchases $32,756.50 in Stock

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. bought 2,674 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,756.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CRF stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1537 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

