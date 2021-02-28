Insider Buying: UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) Insider Purchases £38,600 in Stock

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, with a total value of £38,600 ($50,431.15).

LON UDG opened at GBX 771.50 ($10.08) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 795.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 762.36. UDG Healthcare plc has a 52-week low of GBX 423.40 ($5.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 849.50 ($11.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

