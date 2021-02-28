Insider Selling: Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) Senior Officer Xi Hong Hu sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$29,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at C$2,301.

AVL opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$88.88 million and a P/E ratio of -15.94. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

