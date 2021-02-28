Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $94.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.12.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after buying an additional 98,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,145,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after buying an additional 308,016 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 137,208 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

