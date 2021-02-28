Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells 4,004 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,267.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Terrillion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $29,773.80.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $914.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $22.60.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

