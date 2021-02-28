Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells $1,063,857.34 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.