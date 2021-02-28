Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Sells $44,446.50 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $44,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,385.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:GATX opened at $95.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

