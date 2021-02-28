Insider Selling: Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Insider Sells £301,000 in Stock

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.93), for a total transaction of £301,000 ($393,258.43).

Ignacio Bustamante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Ignacio Bustamante sold 150,000 shares of Hochschild Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £477,000 ($623,203.55).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 225.18. Hochschild Mining plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 209 ($2.73).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

