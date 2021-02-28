Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells 5,777 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $270,767.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Bourgoin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $32,576.64.

On Monday, December 14th, John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $31,147.08.

On Monday, November 30th, John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $50.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

