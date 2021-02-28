Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MAR opened at $148.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 279.38 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

