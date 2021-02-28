Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells $104,240.46 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $104,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $41.00.

Get Morphic alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MORF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morphic by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Morphic by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Morphic during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.