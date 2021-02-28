Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 1,899 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,208 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $549,339.84.

On Thursday, December 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,214 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $112,404.26.

Natera stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

