Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 5,902 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

