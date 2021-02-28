Insider Selling: SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Sells $601,600.00 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SKYW stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $60.79.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 164,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SkyWest by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

