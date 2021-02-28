Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $2,344,120.74 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 13,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $2,344,120.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $161.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

