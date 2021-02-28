InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,996.43 ($52.21).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) stock opened at GBX 5,002 ($65.35) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,879.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,513.47.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

