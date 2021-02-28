Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,024,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593,199 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $289,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

