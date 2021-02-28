Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 24,275 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,279 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGI stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.