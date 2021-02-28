Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.77. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $895.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.