IONChain (IONC) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IONChain has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $283,937.62 and $3,523.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.06 or 0.00734717 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00028097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00030697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00039034 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

