Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Lessened by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 77,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 88,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 239,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $34.79 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

