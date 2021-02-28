Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock worth $3,822,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

