iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) is Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,025,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,132 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 4.1% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $24,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

REET opened at $24.80 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76.

