iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 226,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

