iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWA opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.