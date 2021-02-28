iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 245.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMTM. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 145,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,816,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,561,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $37.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90.

