iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,330 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

