iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 206.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

PFF stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

