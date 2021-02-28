iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,496,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,091,000 after buying an additional 65,618 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $216.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

