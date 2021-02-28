iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 828.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $309.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

