iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,262. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day moving average is $122.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

