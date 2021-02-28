Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $82.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.24. 506,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $118.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,444,000 after acquiring an additional 360,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after acquiring an additional 814,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Itron by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,947,000 after acquiring an additional 377,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Itron by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 88,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.