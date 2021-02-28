Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Oppenheimer

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.88.

ITRI opened at $117.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $118.59.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

