J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $70,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT opened at $146.87 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

