Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $102.35 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

