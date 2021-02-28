Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $168.04 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $178.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.94. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $1,710,703 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

