Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $163.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.15. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

