Jennifer Bealer Sells 2,472 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $123,006.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,310 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $115,014.90.

On Monday, December 21st, Jennifer Bealer sold 289 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $11,190.08.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $77,272.44.

PGNY stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 382.64 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

