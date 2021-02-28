Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JST. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.60 ($61.88).

Shares of ETR JST opened at €47.95 ($56.41) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.36. JOST Werke has a 52-week low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 52-week high of €48.70 ($57.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $714.46 million and a P/E ratio of 162.54.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

